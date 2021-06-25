Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115,311 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.35% of Lumentum worth $93,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $9,064,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LITE opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.55. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

