Proequities Inc. Sells 870 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Proequities Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWX. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of DWX opened at $39.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

