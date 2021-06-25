Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $198.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.60.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.