Precium Achieves Market Cap of $5.42 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Precium has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $433,596.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Precium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Precium has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.00390852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 193.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011423 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Precium

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

