Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Medifast, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medifast in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE MED opened at $278.40 on Friday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.62.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,552,496.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.