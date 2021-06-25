Centene Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

