Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RHHVF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche stock opened at $365.88 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $388.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.90.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

