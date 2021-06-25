Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RHHVF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche stock opened at $365.88 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $388.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.90.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

