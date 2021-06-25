VMware (NYSE:VMW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.77.

VMware stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in VMware by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

