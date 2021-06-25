IG Gold Market Capitalization Tops $4.75 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $13,573.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020395 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

