Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutanix in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $39.60 on Friday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.