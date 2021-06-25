Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici Sells 500 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.45, for a total value of C$71,723.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,756.80.

Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$981.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$861.31 million.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.