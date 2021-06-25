David Young Buys 10,000 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PCSA opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

