Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,109,836.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.