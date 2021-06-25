ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. Sells 2,483 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

