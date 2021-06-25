LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,012 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 110.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

