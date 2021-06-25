H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

NYSE:FUL opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.