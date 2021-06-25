Robert W. Baird Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.19.

DRI opened at $139.85 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.95.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

