Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 263.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 517,457 shares of company stock worth $46,210,107 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

