Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.49 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $72,270 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 29.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 67,356 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 139.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barings BDC by 58.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Barings BDC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

