Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
BBDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.
In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.