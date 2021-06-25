Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

