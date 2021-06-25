Susquehanna Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.30.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $291.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.09. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $297.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Accenture by 48.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

