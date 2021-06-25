Carvana’s (CVNA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.31.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $304.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,319,248 shares of company stock worth $357,784,032. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.