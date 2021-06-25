H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

