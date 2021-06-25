CarMax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,817 call options on the company. This is an increase of 992% compared to the average volume of 991 call options.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $119.43 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

