ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 262.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

