Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NTV opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Northern 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).
About Northern 2 VCT
