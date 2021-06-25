Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NTV opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Northern 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

