Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $343,849,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

