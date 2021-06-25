Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.