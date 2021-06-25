First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 307.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

