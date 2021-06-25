Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 9,996 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

