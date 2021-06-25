Financial Analysis: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) & UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 43.72% 55.61% 5.86% UWM N/A 91.54% 21.94%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and UWM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 2 6 0 2.75 UWM 0 4 3 0 2.43

PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $81.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.83%. UWM has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than UWM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and UWM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $3.71 billion 1.14 $1.65 billion $20.92 3.04 UWM N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than UWM.

Dividends

PennyMac Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. UWM pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PennyMac Financial Services pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats UWM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

