Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0579

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. Harmony has a market cap of $591.50 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00089475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.00581021 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,082,230,253 coins and its circulating supply is 10,211,288,253 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

