DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.