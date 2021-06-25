Analysts Issue Forecasts for Target Hospitality Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.05. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

