Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Down 4.1%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.37. 667,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,253,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 137,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 32.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

