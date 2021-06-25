LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

