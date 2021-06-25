LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 17.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 16.2% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 866 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $468.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.70. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

