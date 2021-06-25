KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

