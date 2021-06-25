Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,788,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,316.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

