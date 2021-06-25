Head to Head Review: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) versus Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.17, indicating that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microbot Medical and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$9.17 million N/A N/A Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 33.59 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -1.07

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brickell Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -36.85% -34.52% Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Microbot Medical and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.10%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 504.40%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Brickell Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.