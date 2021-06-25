Rentberry (BERRY) Price Down 17% This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $222,369.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.64 or 0.00575224 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038227 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BERRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.