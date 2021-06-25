Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of APOG opened at $38.59 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.35.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

