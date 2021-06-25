GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 838.50 ($10.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 892.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

In other news, insider David Mathew acquired 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £67,832.16 ($88,623.15). Also, insider Liz Catchpole acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £39,480 ($51,580.87).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

