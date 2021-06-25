Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $20.25.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

