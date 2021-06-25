Brokers Issue Forecasts for Plug Power Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.