Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 343.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,440 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $227,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.