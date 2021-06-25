Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after buying an additional 631,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

SPG stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.