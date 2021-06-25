Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.