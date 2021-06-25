DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $425.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.17. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,708 shares of company stock worth $28,068,629. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.19.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

