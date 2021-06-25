Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

WPF stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.